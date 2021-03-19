Chelsea through to FA Cup semis

Chelsea has booked a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with a hard-fought home 2-nil win against Sheffield United this morning.

Blue’s Christian Pulisic was twice denied by away goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Callum Hudson-Odoi shot over as the hosts looked to finish off the game.

David McGoldrick wasted a glorious chance to equalize as he sent a close-range diving header wide following John Lundstram’s right-wing cross before home goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved from Oliver McBurnie.

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech scored their second with a low strike to take them into the last four for the fourth time in five seasons.

The semi-finals will take place at Wembley on the 17th and 18th of April.

[Source: BBC]