Chelsea through to FA Cup final

Chelsea ended Manchester City’s hopes of winning an historic quadruple as they edged a closely-fought 1-nil FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

City and Chelsea had both secured their places in the last four of the Champions League this week.

Pep Guardiola’s side had their sights set on a unique haul of four trophies as they close in on the Premier League title and also face Tottenham in the League Cup final on 25 April.

Chelsea had other ideas, however, and they deserved the 1-nil victory given to them.

Hakim Ziyech slid home Timo Werner’s pass in the 55th minute to set up an FA Cup final against either Leicester City or Southampton.