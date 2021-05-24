Football
Chelsea through to Club World Cup final
BBC Sport
February 10, 2022 7:00 am
[Source: Chelsea FC/ TWITTER]
Chelsea will meet Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final after edging past Al-Hilal 1-nil this morning.
Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal in the first half.
Boss Thomas Tuchel missed the game as he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
Article continues after advertisement
Chelsea dominated from the start against the Saudi Arabian side, and their breakthrough came from Lukaku just after the half-hour mark.
Advertisement