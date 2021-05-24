Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

Chelsea will meet Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final after edging past Al-Hilal 1-nil this morning.

Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal in the first half.

Boss Thomas Tuchel missed the game as he was isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea dominated from the start against the Saudi Arabian side, and their breakthrough came from Lukaku just after the half-hour mark.