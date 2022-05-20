Chelsea stamps third place in EPL

[Source: Chelsea/ Facebook]

Chelsea secured a third-place finish in the Premier League with a 1-all draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, beaten in the FA Cup final by Liverpool at the weekend, fell behind early on when James Maddison curled a fine effort beyond goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

However, Marcos Alonso equalised towards the end of the first half when he was picked out superbly by Reece James and volleyed in.

Chelsea dominated the second half and had numerous chances to take all three points.

The result means Chelsea stay third, three points ahead of Tottenham, but with a vastly superior goal difference.

In other Premier League matches, Everton defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 and Burnley secured a precious point at Aston Villa that was enough to move them out of the Premier League’s relegation zone finishing in a 1-all draw.