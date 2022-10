[Photo Credit: Chelsea FC/ Twitter]

Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 victory at AC Milan after former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori received an early red card.

Tomori was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount in the area, with Jorginho converting the penalty.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead with a confident strike against his former club.

Meanwhile, Manchester City was held to a nil-all draw by FC Copenhagen.

[Source: BBC Sport]