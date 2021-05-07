Home

Football

Chelsea pulls late goal to upset Man City

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 9, 2021 10:52 am
[Source: BBC SPORT]

Manchester City must wait a little longer to wrap up the Premier League title by fighting back to earn a dramatic win at Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero made a mess of a Panenka penalty as Chelsea edged City 2-1 in their Premier League clash this morning.

City, needing three points to become champions of England for the seventh time, took the lead just before half-time through Raheem Sterling’s close-range strike.

Aguero had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 from the spot moments later when Billy Gilmour fouled Gabriel Jesus, but the Argentina striker opted for a dinked effort that was easily saved.

It proved a costly miss, as Chelsea improved after the break and equalized when Hakim Ziyech fired home from the edge of the area.

The visitors had two more efforts ruled out for offside before Marcus Alonso won it for them in injury time, meeting Timo Werner’s pull-back and sending the ball looping into the net.

This was Chelsea’s second win over City in the space of three weeks, following their victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April.

In other premier league matches, Crystal Palace defeated Sheffield United 2-nil, Leeds upset Tottenham 3-1 and Liverpool defeated Southampton 2-nil.

[Source: BBC Sport]

