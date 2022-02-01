Chelsea pay damages after racism claims

Chelsea has agreed to pay damages to eight former youth players who alleged they were racially abused at the club in the 1990s.

Four of the players were suing the club and were due for a High Court hearing next month about alleged abuse by former coaches Gwyn Williams and Graham Rix.

But an out-of-court settlement was reached on Monday after the club decided to take the case out of the hands of its insurers.

Lawyers for the claimants described the settlements as “significant” and in some cases were understood to reach six figures.

Another case is yet to be settled.