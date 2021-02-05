Chelsea moves to fifth place

Chelsea had moved up to fifth in the Premier League after its 2-1 victory over Sheffield United today.

Chelsea then conceded the first goal when Antonio Rudiger poked past Edouard Mendy into his own net.

Coming after Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat by leaders Manchester City, the win put Chelsea’s Champions League ambitions back on track after they had slipped to ninth.

Sheffield United, who had won three of their previous five games, pressed for a late equalizer but found Rudiger in the way and missed out on the chance to move above second-bottom West Brom.

[Source: BBC and Premier League]