Football

Chelsea moves to fifth place in EPL standing

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
December 22, 2020 8:42 am
Tammy Abraham reacts after scoring one of his goals for Chelsea against West Ham [Source: Premier League]

Chelsea managed to move up to fifth in the English Premier League standing after beating West Ham 3-nil at Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea ended their recent mini-slump with back-to-back defeats which had seen them slip down the table.

The Blues made the ideal start as Thiago Silva powered home a header in the 10th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

Timo Werner spurned a couple of good chances to add to the hosts’ lead but he played his part in his side’s second 12 minutes from time as his scuffed shot was turned in by Abraham.

The Chelsea striker, back in the side in place of Olivier Giroud, then netted another barely two minutes later when he was in the right place to pick up the loose ball and curl home after Christian Pulisic had missed a simple header from a cross.

The scoreline somewhat flattered Chelsea with West Ham having been the better side for large periods, but the visitors paid the price for a lack of a cutting edge as they finished the game without a shot on target.

Victory means Chelsea have 25 points – one behind fourth-placed Everton – while West Ham remain 10th on 21 points.

[Source: BBC]

