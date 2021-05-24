Chelsea makes FA Cup final

Chelsea will play Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

The side overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 this morning with stubborn resistance to make the final

According to the BBC, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on penalties in February but Chelsea will have the chance for revenge as second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount underlined their supremacy.

Unlike the first semi-final between Liverpool and Manchester City, chances were at a premium until substitute Loftus-Cheek, on for the injured Mateo Kovacic, broke the deadlock with a deflected shot after 65 minutes.

Crystal Palace had their opportunities but just couldn’t capitalize on them.