Chelsea in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker

Chelsea are in talks to signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has been linked with Liverpool and said he was “proud” of that association.

According to BBC, Liverpool are not interested in signing Werner, who has scored 25 league goals this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Reports suggest his release clause is about £54million ($134m).

Last month, French striker Olivier Giroud extended his contract by a year.

The 24-year-old has netted 11 times in 29 games for Germany, would be Chelsea’s second signing for next season after already completing a £37m ($91m) deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February.

[Source: BBC]