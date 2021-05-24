Football
Chelsea extends unbeaten run by beating Spurs
September 20, 2021 6:00 am
Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League after beating Tottenham 3-nil this morning.
The visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Blues opened the scoring four minutes after the re-start when Thiago Silva headed past Hugo Lloris from Marcos Alonso’s corner.
Half-time substitute N’Golo Kante added a second with his first goal in 49 league appearances.
Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in injury time to complete the win.
[Source: BBC]
