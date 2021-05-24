Chelsea extends unbeaten run by beating Spurs

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League after beating Tottenham 3-nil this morning.

The visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Blues opened the scoring four minutes after the re-start when Thiago Silva headed past Hugo Lloris from Marcos Alonso’s corner.

Article continues after advertisement

Half-time substitute N’Golo Kante added a second with his first goal in 49 league appearances.

Antonio Rudiger found the bottom corner in injury time to complete the win.

[Source: BBC]