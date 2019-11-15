Home

Football

Chelsea denied lead after loss to Everton

December 13, 2020 11:53 am
Gylfi Sigurdsson [Source: Beinsports.com]

Everton denied Chelsea the top spot in the premier league points table this morning thanks to a winning goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The side rewarded their returning fans with a much-needed 1-nil victory.

Victory, without the injured James Rodriguez, ended a run of one win in seven games, and lifts them to seventh place in the table, while Chelsea were denied the chance to go top and remain third.

In other matches this morning, Manchester United held Man City to a nil-all draw, Newcastle edged West Brom 2-1 and Aston Villa defeated Wolves 1-nil.

[Source: BBC Sport]

