Chelsea defeats Tottenham in Carabao Cup first leg semi-final
January 6, 2022 9:23 am
Chelsea players celebrate after beating Tottenham [Source: Carabao Cup/Twitter]
Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-nil in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
Kai Havertz gave Chelsea an early lead only five minutes into the first half.
The Blue’s second came from Ben Davies after teammate Japhet Tanganga headed the ball which deflected on his shoulder and flew into the net.
The thoughts of the @SpursOfficial boss on tonight’s first leg… 💭 #EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/EjPD3SmVcC
— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 5, 2022
It’s almost time! #EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/WfFtj31qde
— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) January 5, 2022
[Source: BBC]
