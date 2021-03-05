Home

Chelsea defeats Everton in EPL

BBC Sports
March 9, 2021 1:01 pm
[Source: Reuters]

Chelsea secured its place in the English Premier League top four after defeating Everton this morning.

The side defeated sixth-placed Everton 2-nil this morning.

German Kai Havertz inspired the team to victory after his shot deflected off Everton’s goalkeeper for an own goal.

He then managed a penalty for Chelsea which was converted successfully by Jorginho for their second goal.

 

