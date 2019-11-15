Chelsea comes from behind to win

Chelsea came from behind to beat Sheffield United 4-1 at Stamford Bridge today.

The visitors are now left at the bottom of the Premier League on another frustrating evening for Chris Wilder’s side.

David McGoldrick gave the Blades the lead in the ninth minute with a deft flick from close range.

Article continues after advertisement

But Tammy Abraham’s scuffed half-volley bounced past Aaron Ramsdale for Chelsea’s equaliser, before Ben Chilwell touched in Hakim Ziyech’s cross at the back post.

Ziyech turned provider again after the break when Thiago Silva headed in his free-kick at the near post, before Timo Werner added a fourth.

The result leaves Sheffield United with one point from their opening eight matches, while Chelsea move up to third, a point behind leaders Southampton.