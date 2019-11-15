Chelsea boost top-four bid

Chelsea managed to overcome relegated Norwich one-nil to boost its top-four bid in the English Premier League.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he “wants more” from his team but it “can wait” as their pursuit to secure a Champions League spot was given a boost.

Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right.

The Chelsea pair almost combined again in the second half but Pulisic could not guide Giroud’s chipped ball past Krul.

Victory strengthens Chelsea’s hold on third place in the Premier League, where they sit four points above Leicester and Manchester United.

