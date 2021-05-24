Home

Football

Chelsea beats Norwich in EPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 11:52 am

Chelsea beat bottom club Norwich 3-1 in their English Premier League clash this morning.

The side performed emphatically on a day the club’s long-term future was thrown into uncertainty as Russian owner Roman Abramovich had been sanctioned by the UK government.

Chelsea’s players responded to one of the most dramatic days in the club’s 117-year history by storming into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes on their way to a fourth successive league win.



Trevoh Chalobah opened the scoring in the third minute before Kai Havertz set up England’s Mason Mount for his eighth goal of the season.

Norwich were much better after half-time and Teemu Pukki gave his side hope from the penalty spot but Havertz sealed the points with a late third for Chelsea.

While the win strengthened Chelsea’s grip on the third spot, Norwich are five points from safety with just 10 games left.

In other results, Newcastle 2-0 Southampton, Wolves 4-0 Watford and Aston Villa 4-0 Leeds

[Source: BBC Sport]

