Football

Chelsea beats Leicester City, Brighton upsets Man City

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 8:56 am
Antonio Rudiger scores for Chelsea against Leicester City [Source: Premier League]

Chelsea beat Leicester City 2-1 in their English Premier League match this morning.

This has boosted their Champions League hopes – and leave the Foxes in danger of missing out.

Just three days after Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final, Chelsea got some measure of revenge to win in front of 8,000 fans.

Article continues after advertisement

Chelsea’s win takes them up to third place in the table, while Liverpool could knock Leicester down to fifth place if they win at Burnley later this week.

Meanwhile, in other EPL matches played this morning Manchester United and Fulham played out a one-all draw, Leeds defeated Southampton 2-0, while Brighton beat Manchester City 3-2.

[Source: BBC]

