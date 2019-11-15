Changing mindset is vital says Sikuri

Former national, Nasinu, Suva and Rewa rep William Sikuri aims to generate interest and increase participation of youths in football by running initiatives that will inspire them to take part.

Sikuri recently joined Fiji FA as a development officer will be responsible for supporting the development of youth football across the southern division.

He says he is proud to be back with Fiji Football and pass his knowledge to the next generation.

Article continues after advertisement

Sikuri says things have changed now as most youths are seen playing games on mobile phones but what they do not understand is that they not getting what is needed for them to be mentally and physically fit.

According to Sikuri we need the change the mindset of the youths of today and he says during their time they had passion and love for football and they were inspired by so many gifted footballers with the likes of Jo Tubuna, Anand Sami, Bale Raniga, Jone Nakosia and Semi Tabaiwalu.

Sikuri says former players like Esala Masi, Ivor Evans and current national rep Roy Krishna have inspired so many Fijians and is urging everyone involved to support Fiji FA in the development of football in the country.

[Source:Fiji FA]