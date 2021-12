Changes paying off for Nadi

The Nadi football team will be heading into this week’s Digicel Premier League match against Navua with the same strategy, to earn maximum points.

After beating Labasa 1-nil last week, the Green Machine wants to continue the momentum and move up on the standings.

The side has played 12 matches with three wins, five draws, and four losses.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi Assistant Coach, Emosi Baleinuku says they know where they went wrong in previous outings.

“We knew where the loopholes were, we knew where there were weaknesses and we just rectify it and made few changes and we gave a few players to start off.”

Nadi plays Navua at Prince Charles Park in Nadi at 3pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Suva will host Labasa at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium, in an earlier match, Rewa faces Ba at 1pm at the same venue, and Nadroga faces Lautoka at Lawaqa Park at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Suva/Labasa and Rewa/Ba match on Mirchi FM.

Labasa faces Lautoka on Friday at 7pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and the commentary will also air on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 11 7 2 2 16 9 +7 23 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 REWA 12 5 4 3 16 10 +6 19 BA 11 5 3 3 16 9 +7 18 LABASA 10 3 6 1 5 3 +2 15 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5