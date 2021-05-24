Changes made to Futsal IDC format

With the changes being made to this year’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship, fans can expect exciting football to be displayed today.

Fiji Football had to realign its program with the new return to play protocols and are confident teams will adjust to it well.

Fiji Football Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says not only will the games be played without any spectators, but they will also be played in a much larger space at the Vodafone Arena.

“For the first time, we are playing our Futsal IDC in a 40×20 dimension and things will be a bit different. Western teams that played in that dimension field throughout the year, as well as last year. And the Southern teams, they have been playing at the FMF Gymnasium throughout the last two years and it will be something different for them as well.”

Suva and Rakiraki will kick off the Futsal IDC this afternoon at 5pm.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports on Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva - Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa - Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL