Football

Changes made to Futsal IDC format

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 27, 2022 5:05 am

With the changes being made to this year’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship, fans can expect exciting football to be displayed today.

Fiji Football had to realign its program with the new return to play protocols and are confident teams will adjust to it well.

Fiji Football Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says not only will the games be played without any spectators, but they will also be played in a much larger space at the Vodafone Arena.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the first time, we are playing our Futsal IDC in a 40×20 dimension and things will be a bit different. Western teams that played in that dimension field throughout the year, as well as last year. And the Southern teams, they have been playing at the FMF Gymnasium throughout the last two years and it will be something different for them as well.”

Suva and Rakiraki will kick off the Futsal IDC this afternoon at 5pm.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports on Walesi platform.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva-RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa-LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadiLautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa-RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa-LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuvaLamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa-NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA00000000
Lami00000000
Rakiraki00000000
Rewa00000000
GROUP B
Ba00000000
NADI00000000
Lautoka00000000
Tailevu/Naitasiri00000000

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.