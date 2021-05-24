Football
Changes made to Futsal IDC format
January 27, 2022 5:05 am
With the changes being made to this year’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship, fans can expect exciting football to be displayed today.
Fiji Football had to realign its program with the new return to play protocols and are confident teams will adjust to it well.
Fiji Football Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says not only will the games be played without any spectators, but they will also be played in a much larger space at the Vodafone Arena.
“For the first time, we are playing our Futsal IDC in a 40×20 dimension and things will be a bit different. Western teams that played in that dimension field throughout the year, as well as last year. And the Southern teams, they have been playing at the FMF Gymnasium throughout the last two years and it will be something different for them as well.”
Suva and Rakiraki will kick off the Futsal IDC this afternoon at 5pm.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rakiraki
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rewa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|Ba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NADI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lautoka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0