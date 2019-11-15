Change in game approach proved effective for Nasinu Football

Nasinu football had to make some changes to the way they approach a game before heading into their Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba yesterday.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they had to change their tactics and attitude towards the match, wary of the potential of the Men in Black.

Vonolagi says the change in the team’s approach towards the match proved successful for the Giant Killers after defeating Ba 2-nil.

“We just changed our approach in coming to this game. Two games we lost badly in the West was because of the way we approached the match. We came, had our lunch at 11 o’clock in Tavua and we arrived here three hours before the game so that’s the only approach we changed.”

Meanwhile in today’s VPL match Navua plays Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground in Pacific Harbour and Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 3pm. You can watch the Suva/Rewa match live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the live radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.