Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Football

Change in game approach proved effective for Nasinu Football

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 19, 2020 8:24 am

Nasinu football had to make some changes to the way they approach a game before heading into their Vodafone Premier League clash against Ba yesterday.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they had to change their tactics and attitude towards the match, wary of the potential of the Men in Black.

Vonolagi says the change in the team’s approach towards the match proved successful for the Giant Killers after defeating Ba 2-nil.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just changed our approach in coming to this game. Two games we lost badly in the West was because of the way we approached the match. We came, had our lunch at 11 o’clock in Tavua and we arrived here three hours before the game so that’s the only approach we changed.”

Meanwhile in today’s VPL match Navua plays Lautoka at the Uprising Resort ground in Pacific Harbour and Suva host Rewa at the ANZ Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 3pm. You can watch the Suva/Rewa match live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the live radio commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.