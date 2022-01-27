Youngster Chand shines in Lami's win

Lami has made it final of the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship after outclassing Lautoka 3-1 in the semi-finals today.

21-year-old Nikil Chand starred again for Lami scoring a brace in the side’s win.

Chand says it’s the bond in the team that sets them apart from any other team in the tournament.

“I would say it is the bond that we have, we sit together and we always talk together and that’s what keeps us motivated and we always keep each other motivated. Whenever we play, we call each other and sit together and we party together. So that keeps our bond strong so we can play here.”

Lami pressed on early in the game, but Lautoka matched with the counterattacks.

With Taniela Waqa coming in, Lautoka slowly picked up its tempo and came charging to the Lami goalmouth.

But the outstanding defense from Lami blocked off any attempt from the Blues from scoring.

The counterattack from Lami, saw them snatching a Wilson Doedoke ball, with the combination Ronish Singh and Chand, saw the Chand dribbling the ball past the Lautoka players to score the first and saw the Solomon Island slipping off his feet, with the counter-attack Lami.

A frustrated Lautoka coach Wasim Kutty was given the marching order after disagreeing with the decision to foul Lami, after Doedoke was caught in a tussle with a Lami player just before Chand’s goal.

Chand sneaked in his second after the break, from a corner kick from Ronish Singh, right in front of the goalmouth.

Chand kicked the goal into the net past Wantatha and Waqa, who were standing.

Lami started to gain confidence, and Coach Intiaz Khan made changes to his team.

Lautoka started becoming sloppy and Lami build on this advantage.

Aman Naidu managed to bag the winning goal in the last few minutes to take Lami to the final.

Vuniuci Tikomaimereke put Lautoka’s chance back with a goal in the the final minutes of play, but it wasn’t enough to give them the win.