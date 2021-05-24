Chand confident in young Nasinu side

The young Nasinu Football side will not be intimidated with what awaits them this season in the Digicel Premier League.

Though the side is counting themselves lucky to be part of the Super 10 competition, Nasinu President O’Neil Chand says they will be bringing their A-game this season.

He says the interest to join the team this year has been overwhelming, and it was a difficult task for the coaching panel to choose the final squad.

“The current Nasinu team has been training for the last three weeks and we had about 35 players in the training. It was a big task for the coach to get the 25 players. And it depends on the players on what they do and what is the mindset of the players during game day.”

Nasinu and Labasa will kick-off the DPL season at 12pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium, Rewa will meet Ba on Sunday at 2pm and Suva takes on defending champions, Lautoka at 4.30pm.

You can watch all these matches on FBC’s Pop channel on the Walesi platform.

This will cost $15 for local viewers, while overseas it will cost US $30.

In other matches, Nadi hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while Navua will host Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre on Sunday also at 3.