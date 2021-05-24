Football
Chand brothers shine for Lami
January 27, 2022 9:13 pm
Brothers Nikil and Navneet Chand helped Lami to a 5-nil win over a star-studded Rewa side in the Digicel Futsal IDC today.
Also adding to Lami’s goals were Jasnit Vikash, Aman Naidu, and Amit Kumar.
Laced with district reps with the likes of Ivan Kumar, Kalisitio Veikoka and Iosefo Verevou, Rewa failed to score any goals against a determined Lami side.
Lami opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game, with Nippy Nikil, dodging past the Rewa defense to slot the first goal of the match.
Lami held on to lead at the break and kept the momentum heading into the second half.
Navneet Chand’s goal in the first few minutes of the second half put Lami’s lead to 2-nil.
Lami continued to control possession and was strong in attack, while the pressure got to Rewa who became sloppy and gave away alot of penalties.
A break from Lami’s Naidu from the half metre mark, saw him run to the goal line placing the ball neatly at the back of the net past the gloves of Rewa goalkeepr Shanil Naidu.
Lami did not stop there, as they continued to take advantage of Rewa’s poor plays, with the assist from Nikil, who fed the ball to Kumar, delievering the ball home.
Amit Kumar scored the fifth goal and the winner in the last minute for Lami.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|7 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 5
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|3
|Lami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Rewa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Rakiraki
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Ba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Lautoka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0