Chand brothers shine for Lami

Brothers Nikil and Navneet Chand helped Lami to a 5-nil win over a star-studded Rewa side in the Digicel Futsal IDC today.

Also adding to Lami’s goals were Jasnit Vikash, Aman Naidu, and Amit Kumar.

Laced with district reps with the likes of Ivan Kumar, Kalisitio Veikoka and Iosefo Verevou, Rewa failed to score any goals against a determined Lami side.

Lami opened the scoring 29 seconds into the game, with Nippy Nikil, dodging past the Rewa defense to slot the first goal of the match.

Lami held on to lead at the break and kept the momentum heading into the second half.

Navneet Chand’s goal in the first few minutes of the second half put Lami’s lead to 2-nil.

Lami continued to control possession and was strong in attack, while the pressure got to Rewa who became sloppy and gave away alot of penalties.

A break from Lami’s Naidu from the half metre mark, saw him run to the goal line placing the ball neatly at the back of the net past the gloves of Rewa goalkeepr Shanil Naidu.

Lami did not stop there, as they continued to take advantage of Rewa’s poor plays, with the assist from Nikil, who fed the ball to Kumar, delievering the ball home.

Amit Kumar scored the fifth goal and the winner in the last minute for Lami.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL