Chand Brothers returns for Navua.

The Chand brothers, Monit and Vineet Chand will make their return to the pitch for Navua this weekend after missing the first two rounds of the Vodafone Premier League.

Navua Football Association president Rajeev Prasad says the brothers’ return will be a major boost for the side as they face the capital side on Sunday.

“The good thing is we have our two experienced players like we didn’t have them for the last two games, they’re back with the team so I think that it will be an advantage for Navua this weekend.”

The duo had been away for the past two weekends and will feature this Sunday.

Navua will play a home game against Suva at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua this Sunday.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

In other VPL matches, Rewa takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park and Nasinu to host Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Both matches will also be played at 3pm on Sunday.