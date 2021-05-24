Football
Chand brothers hope to carry on family legacy
January 28, 2022 12:49 pm
The Chand brothers
Nikil Chand will be a name to remember in the coming years after a star performance in last night’s Digicel Futsal IDC.
The 21-year-old and his brother, Navneet Chand starred for Lami scoring a goal each in last night’s win against Rewa.
Chand began playing for Lami Futsal last year following his older brother Navneet who has been his inspiration.
He says he received support from his father, Deo Chand who was also a former Labasa and Nadroga football rep.
He adds football runs in the family which is why he aims to continue on with the legacy.
“I got encouraged by my brother, my father, we are a family team in the Lami club so they all encouraged me to play. So I played and the first time I got selected to play for Lami, it was the first time but then I got used to it and then we got everything and then I started”.
Nikil who is a student at the Univerisity of the South Pacific studies Bachelor of Commerce.
He says his current focus is his studies but if there is a way to make football his career he would be ready to take on any challenge.
Older brother and teacher Navneet Chand says he was proud that his small brother continues to make the family proud.
“Hes my younger brother and it’s good to see him coming up and it’s interesting to play futsal, he is also a Nasinu rep and I’m the one supporting him”.
The brothers will feature for Lami again today as they face defending champions Suva at 8.45pm
You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|7 - 0
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|4 - 1
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 5
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|+7
|3
|Lami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Rewa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Rakiraki
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|GROUP B
|NADI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|Ba
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Lautoka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0