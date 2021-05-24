Chand brothers hope to carry on family legacy

Nikil Chand will be a name to remember in the coming years after a star performance in last night’s Digicel Futsal IDC.

The 21-year-old and his brother, Navneet Chand starred for Lami scoring a goal each in last night’s win against Rewa.

Chand began playing for Lami Futsal last year following his older brother Navneet who has been his inspiration.

He says he received support from his father, Deo Chand who was also a former Labasa and Nadroga football rep.

He adds football runs in the family which is why he aims to continue on with the legacy.

“I got encouraged by my brother, my father, we are a family team in the Lami club so they all encouraged me to play. So I played and the first time I got selected to play for Lami, it was the first time but then I got used to it and then we got everything and then I started”.

Nikil who is a student at the Univerisity of the South Pacific studies Bachelor of Commerce.

He says his current focus is his studies but if there is a way to make football his career he would be ready to take on any challenge.

Older brother and teacher Navneet Chand says he was proud that his small brother continues to make the family proud.

“Hes my younger brother and it’s good to see him coming up and it’s interesting to play futsal, he is also a Nasinu rep and I’m the one supporting him”.

The brothers will feature for Lami again today as they face defending champions Suva at 8.45pm

You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva 7 - 0 Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba 4 - 1 Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa 0 - 5 Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi 5 - 0 Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL