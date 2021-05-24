Home

Football

Chand brothers hope to carry on family legacy

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 28, 2022 12:49 pm
The Chand brothers

Nikil Chand will be a name to remember in the coming years after a star performance in last night’s Digicel Futsal IDC.

The 21-year-old and his brother, Navneet Chand starred for Lami scoring a goal each in last night’s win against Rewa.

Chand began playing for Lami Futsal last year following his older brother Navneet who has been his inspiration.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he received support from his father, Deo Chand who was also a former Labasa and Nadroga football rep.

He adds football runs in the family which is why he aims to continue on with the legacy.

“I got encouraged by my brother, my father, we are a family team in the Lami club so they all encouraged me to play. So I played and the first time I got selected to play for Lami, it was the first time but then I got used to it and then we got everything and then I started”.

Nikil who is a student at the Univerisity of the South Pacific studies Bachelor of Commerce.

He says his current focus is his studies but if there is a way to make football his career he would be ready to take on any challenge.

Older brother and teacher Navneet Chand says he was proud that his small brother continues to make the family proud.

“Hes my younger brother and it’s good to see him coming up and it’s interesting to play futsal, he is also a Nasinu rep and I’m the one supporting him”.

The brothers will feature for Lami again today as they face defending champions Suva at 8.45pm

You can catch the live coverage of the Digicel Futsal IDC on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva
27 January - Thursday5:00PMSuva7 - 0RakirakiGroup A
27 January - Thursday6:45PMBa4 - 1Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
27 January - Thursday8:00PMRewa0 - 5LamiGroup A
27 January - Thursday9:15PMNadi5 - 0LautokaGroup B
Day 2Vodafone Arena, Suva
28 January - Friday5:00PMRewa-RakirakiGroup A
28 January - Friday6:15PMNadi-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
28 January - Friday7:30PMBa-LautokaGroup A
28 January - Friday8:45PMSuvaLamiGroup B
DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva
29 January - Saturday10:00AMLautoka-Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
29 January - Saturday11:15AMBa-NadiGroup B
29 January - Saturday12:30PMSuva-RewaGroup A
29 January - Saturday1:45PMLami-RakirakiGroup A
SEMIFINAL
29 January - Saturday6:30PMWinner GA-Runner up GBSemi-final 1
29 January - Saturday7:45PMWinner GB-Runner up GASemi-final 2
DAY 4Vodafone Arena, Suva
30 January - Sunday11am4th Place GA-4th Place GB7th/8th
30 January - Sunday12:15AM3rd Place GA-3rd Place GA5th/6th
3rd/4th Playoff
30 January - Sunday1:30PMLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th
FINAL
30 January- Sunday3:00PMWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL
TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110070+73
Lami110050+53
Rewa100105-50
Rakiraki100107-70
GROUP B
NADI110050+53
Ba110041+33
Tailevu/Naitasiri100114-30
Lautoka100105-50

