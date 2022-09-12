Football

Chand brothers chasing futsal dream

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 12, 2022 12:07 pm

Making the Fiji Futsal team alongside his brother is a special feat for Navneet Chand.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School teacher has been knocking on the national team’s door for the past three years and it has finally opened.

Chand says the highlight for him is he will be attending to national duties alongside his small brother Nikhil Chand.

“When we had our IDC, we decided that yes one day we will be part of the national team. We worked hard and I’m very proud of my brother because he is upcoming and I wish him all the best.”

The 26-year-old Lami player will feature for the main Fiji Futsal team in the upcoming OFC Futsal Cup while his brother, Nikhil will play for Fiji’s second team, FFA President’s Five.

FFA President’s Five will open the tournament tomorrow against New Zealand at 1pm while Fiji plays New Caledonia at 8.30pm.

All matches will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

