Chance to create history: Tamanitoakula

23 year old Luisa Tamanitoakula wants nothing less than to create history with the Fiji Football Women’s team by qualifying for its first-ever World Cup.

The Motoriki in Lomaiviti lass says the goal has always been the same and that is to beat the Bula Boys to a World Cup.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Tamanitoakula says this could soon become a reality if they tick all the boxes in the OFC Nations Women’s Cup.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity now that NZ is not in the Nation’s Cup. They qualified automatically since they’re hosting. I believe this is a major chance for Fiji to get to the World Cup before the men.”

She adds it won’t be easy as they also have a home ground to defend.

“The pressure is also on as hosts, as runners up of 2018. I believe it is also a positive note to the team trying to make a name for themselves and creating history for Fiji Football.”

The Fiji women’s team will face Tonga today in a friendly match at 5pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

The OFC Nation’s Women’s Cup kicks-off from next Wednesday with Fiji facing the Solomon Islands the day after at 7pm.