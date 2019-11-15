Football
Champs starts Futsal IDC with win
December 4, 2020 6:06 am
The defending champions of the 2019 Vodafone Futsal IDC, HLB Mann Judd Suva has started their title defense with a win.
The side got the start they needed defeating Southern Forest Navua 5-4 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.
Both sides were locked at 2-all at the breather with two goals to Navua’s Alfred Tahir Ali and a goal each to Suraj Chand and Reginald Singh for Suva.
Navua got on the score board early in the second half with a goal to Joseph Mishra before Deepal Singh equalized again for the Whites.
Brian Charitar than put Navua back in the lead for a 4-3 scoreline but the defending champs quickly answered back with Chand getting his double and a goal to Krishneel Singh to claim the 5-3 win.
Suva will face Labasa in their second pool match today at 11.15am while Navua takes on Niyensh Investment Nadroga at 10am.