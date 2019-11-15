Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Champs starts Futsal IDC with win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 4, 2020 6:06 am

The defending champions of the 2019 Vodafone Futsal IDC, HLB Mann Judd Suva has started their title defense with a win.

The side got the start they needed defeating Southern Forest Navua 5-4 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Both sides were locked at 2-all at the breather with two goals to Navua’s Alfred Tahir Ali and a goal each to Suraj Chand and Reginald Singh for Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua got on the score board early in the second half with a goal to Joseph Mishra before Deepal Singh equalized again for the Whites.

Brian Charitar than put Navua back in the lead for a 4-3 scoreline but the defending champs quickly answered back with Chand getting his double and a goal to Krishneel Singh to claim the 5-3 win.

Suva will face Labasa in their second pool match today at 11.15am while Navua takes on Niyensh Investment Nadroga at 10am.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.