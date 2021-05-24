Champs Lautoka through to the Sangam quater-finals

Defending champion Lautoka has posted a big win in the round of 16 at the TIV Sangam Easter football championship in Lautoka.

The side thrashed Topline/Banaras 6-0 this morning to ensure their place in the quarterfinals.

Lautoka have the services of district reps Zibraaz Sahib, national rep Muni Shivam Naidu and Samuela Gavo.

Other teams that have made the quarterfinals are Nadi, Nasinu and Rewa.

Nadi beat Vitogo 3-0, Nasinu defeated Nacovi 2-1 and Rewa was victorious after a 6-5 penalty shootout with Nadroga.

The quarterfinals will be played later today with the semifinals tomorrow.

Meanwhile, In the Sanatan tournament at Lawaqa Park, four teams are through to the quarterfinals.

From pool A, Ulusila and Cuvu have made it while Nasinu and Valley progress from pool B.

The other four teams will be finalized after the rest of the pool games.