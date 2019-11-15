Championship season set to restart on 20 June as COVID-19 lockdown eases

The Championship season is set to resume on 20 June, more than three months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL said the date was “provisional” and “subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and government guidance is met”.

There are 108 matches remaining, plus the play-off semi-finals and final.

No Championship fixtures have been played since 8 March, with the campaign suspended five days later.

The EFL says it is aiming to complete the Championship season with the play-off final “on or around 30 July”.

Adding that there would be ongoing discussions on proposals to permit the use of five substitutes in the remaining fixtures and increasing match day squads from 18 to 20 players.

The announcement comes a day after the UK government gave the green light for domestic competitive sport to return, behind closed doors, from Monday.