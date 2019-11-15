Champions vs Champions matches postponed

The Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions tournament has been postponed.
Fiji Football Association confirms that the first leg of the tournament will be played on the 24th of this month at 7 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
The second leg will take place on the 26th of this month at 3 pm at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.
