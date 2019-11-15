Champions League: RB Leipzig 1-0 Tottenham, Atalanta 4-1 Valencia

Two Champions League matches took place this morning in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

Tottenham Hotspur now faces an arduous task to keep their Champions League hopes alive after nil-one defeat at home by the highly impressive RB Leipzig.

Timo Werner’s penalty was enough to give RB Leipzig’s first-leg win.

Article continues after advertisement

Tottenham will face RB Leipzig on Wednesday, the 11th of next month in the second leg.

In another match, Atalanta’s fairytale Champions League debut campaign looks set to continue into the quarter-finals after they thumped Valencia 4-1 to take a commanding lead into the second leg of the last-16 tie.

Hans Hateboer, with two, Josip Ilicic and a wonder-strike from Remo Freuler saw off the two-time finalists, who were shell-shocked by the pace of their opponents in attack and their incisiveness.

It has already been a wonderful few months for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, who finished third in Serie A to earn their spot in the competition and then qualified for the knockout stages despite losing their opening three group games.

Their home Champions League matches have been played at Milan’s San Siro because their Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which is 55km away, does not meet UEFA requirements.

But once again their devoted fans made the iconic stadium their own this morning.

The second leg is on Wednesday, 11th March.

[Source: BBC]