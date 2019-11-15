Champions League: Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich, Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Chelsea’s Champions League campaign suffered a huge blow after they were brutally outclassed by Bayern Munich 0-3 in the last-16 first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge.

The Bundesliga leaders followed in the footsteps of closest rivals RB Leipzig, who won at Tottenham at this same stage six days previously, by coming to the capital and producing a hugely impressive display.

Former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry was the tormentor-in-chief as he revelled on his return to London.

The 24-year-old delivered the end product Bayern had threatened from the kick-off when he struck clinically twice early in the second half after being set up by the outstanding Robert Lewandowski.

Gnabry scored two goals in three minutes while Lewandowski scored the third goal for the visitors in the 76th minute.

The second leg tie will be played on the 19th of March on Thursday at 8am.

In another match played today, Barcelona had to come from behind to hold Napoli one-all at Stadio San Paolo.

Dries Mertens opened the account in the 30th minute as Napoli led one-nil at the breather.

Barcelona tried hard to come back in the second half with a Antine Grizmann equaliser in the 57th minute.

The visitors were reduced to ten men when Arturo Vidal was sent off in the 89th minute.

The second leg tie will be played on 19th March on Thursday at 8am.

[Source: BBC]