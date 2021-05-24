Champions Lautoka TIV fires warning shot

Defending champions the Lautoka TIV football side started its campaign on a high with an 8-0 win over Velovelo Wairabetia at the Sangam Convetion in Lautoka last night.

The side had the services of Zibraaz Sahib, national rep Muni Shivam Naidu and Samuela Gavo.

Lautoka will play two games today against Valley and Tagitagi.

The competition continues today at Churchill Park in Lautoka with the finals on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter-District Championship is underway at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association tournament is being held at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.