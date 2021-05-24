Challenging season for Krishna

It’s been a challenging Indian Super League season for Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna.

Injuries and a recent red card are some of the highlights of his current football year.

However, despite the challenges, Krishna hopes he’ll continue to do what he does best.

Speaking from India to FBC Sports, he says getting in the starting 11 is not like before.

“For me personally, injury you know it’s a frustrating season but a red card as well so look I’m a professional I’m experienced enough, it’s part of a game I just need to train hard and get back to the starting 11, it won’t be easy because the boys won the last game so I just need to work hard and hopefully coach picks me for the game on Thursday.”

The 34-year-old has been named to lead the national side to the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar.

The Bula Boys will present its I-Tatau to the President today before leaving our shores on Saturday.

This means all district teams will be without their national reps in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League.

Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchil Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Labasa will host Navua at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva Womens will play Ba Womens in the Digicel Womens Super League at 12pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva followed by the DPL games between Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm and Rewa versus Nasinu at 4pm.

You can watch all the three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.