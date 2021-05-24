Cava hoping for positive turnout at training

Suva women’s football coach, Inosi Cava is hoping there’ll be a positive turnout at training this week.

The capital city side lost 1-nil to Rewa in their Digicel Women’s League clash over the weekend.

A disappointed Cava says he can’t do much because he’s not getting the numbers in training.

He adds most of the girls are tied up with work commitments but they’ll try to get back and improve.

Rewa is third on the DWSP table with 12 points while Suva is in fifth place with three points.

Meanwhile, only two Digicel Premier League games will be played this week.

Both games will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa where the Babasiga Lions hosts Lautoka at 1pm on Saturday and Navua at the same time on Sunday.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.