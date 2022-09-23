Cash reward for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

There will be a cash incentive for the Digicel Junior Bula Boys following their qualification to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup next year in Indonesia.

Fiji defeated New Caledonia 1-0 in the semi-final to qualify.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are pleased that the players have been able to overcome all odds.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

Yusuf adds they will get $500 each but the amount may change if Fiji beats New Zealand in the final.

“We will be welcoming them during IDC on Saturday and Saturday we’ll have a big function at the hall where we will honor these players and give them bonuses but the task is not over and we have to play NZ in the final and we’ve asked them that need to prepare well and beat NZ as well”

The Junior Bula Boys will face New Zealand in the OFC U-19 Championship final at 6pm on Sunday.

You can catch the live coverage of this match on FBC 2 channel.