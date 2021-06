Cardona scores winning goal in Colombia’s win over Ecuador

A well-choreographed move gave Colombia a 1-nil win against Ecuador in their first match of Copa America.

Edwin Cardona scored the winner at the Arena Pantanal in the 42nd minute of a tense game.

Colombia shares the Group B lead with Brazil, although the tournament host and defending champions are ahead on goal difference.

Article continues after advertisement

Colombia’s next match is against Venezuela at the Olimpico Stadium in Goiania on Thursday.