Carabao Cup semifinalists confirmed

The Carabao Cup semifinalists have been confirmed with Manchester United taking on rivals Manchester City and Leicester City will be up against Aston Villa.

Five-time winners Manchester United cruised past League Two side Colchester United 3-0.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side reached the last four of the competition for the first time since 2017, when they went on to lift the trophy, and progressed by scoring three goals in the space of 10 minutes.

Marcus Rashford wasted numerous chances in a frustrating first-half but brilliantly broke the deadlock early in the second period by cutting in from the left and lashing home.

England international Rashford turned provider for the home side’s third which was converted by Anthony Martial, in between Ryan Jackson’s own goal.

Defending champions Manchester City beat League One Oxford United 3-1 to face United in the semi-finals.



Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won the tournament in each of the last two seasons and four times in the last six years.

Leicester City, on the other hand, will take on Aston Villa in the other last-four clash.

City survived a second-half Everton comeback to win 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw and set up a Carabao Cup semi-final with Aston Villa.

The Foxes had raced ahead with two goals in three first-half minutes from James Maddison and Jonny Evans.

But Tom Davies got Everton back into it with a volley before Leighton Baines’ strike meant a shootout was needed.

Kasper Schmeichel made two saves before Jamie Vardy converted the decisive penalty to send Leicester through.

The victory means the Foxes have reached the League Cup semi-finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 campaign when they went on to win the trophy.

Leicester will host Aston Villa in the first leg of the semi-final in the week commencing 6 January.

Aston Villa, who reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2012/13, beat a youthful Liverpool 5-0 yesterday.

Semi-final Leg 1 of Leg 2 will be on the 08th of January, 2020 while Leg 2 will be played on the 29th of January, 2020.

