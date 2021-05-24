Carabao Cup semifinalists confirmed

The top four teams that will face off in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup has been confirmed.
Arsenal is set to face Liverpool in the first semi-final while Chelsea will meet Tottenham in the other.
Both semi-finals are scheduled to take place over two legs, with the first of each played in the week commencing 3 January 2022.
The deciding legs will take place in the week commencing on January 10th, with the final at Wembley on February 27th.
