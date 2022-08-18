Canada holds USA to a draw

[Photo: FANCA Federation / Facebook]

Canada put on a strong performance to hold United States of America to 1-all draw in the main match of the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American Muslim Football tournament today.

USA took a 1-nil lead in the first half, but the Canadians bounced back in the second spell to level the score.

In other matches, Canada veterans edged New Zealand 1-nil, Australia Legends thumped hosts Fiji 3-1, and Canada Legends defeated USA Legends 2-nil.

In the main matches today, hosts Fiji will meet defending champions New Zealand at 7.45pm and at 9pm Canada meets Australia.