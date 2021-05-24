Football
Cameroon reaches final 16 after beating Ethiopia
BBC
January 14, 2022 5:10 am
Cameroon became the first team to qualify for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with an emphatic 4-1 win over Ethiopia in Group A today.
Forwards Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko-Ekambi scored twice each after Ethiopia took an early lead in Yaounde.
Hotessa Dawa slid home after four minutes but the hosts were level after eight as Toko-Ekambi headed home.
In the second half, Aboubakar struck twice, and Lyon’s Toko-Ekambi then added his second after 67 minutes.
Cameroon are certain to qualify for the next stage as one of the best four third-placed sides at the very least, but will advance as one of the top two.
