Cameroon reaches final 16 after beating Ethiopia

Cameroon became the first team to qualify for the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with an emphatic 4-1 win over Ethiopia in Group A today.

Forwards Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko-Ekambi scored twice each after Ethiopia took an early lead in Yaounde.

Hotessa Dawa slid home after four minutes but the hosts were level after eight as Toko-Ekambi headed home.

In the second half, Aboubakar struck twice, and Lyon’s Toko-Ekambi then added his second after 67 minutes.

Cameroon are certain to qualify for the next stage as one of the best four third-placed sides at the very least, but will advance as one of the top two.