Cameroon on top in Group A at Africa Cup of Nations
January 18, 2022 6:17 am
[Source: Africa Cup of Nations/Twitter]
Hosts Cameroon cemented top spot in Group A at the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde.
The Indomitable Lions took the lead 39 minutes into the game.
Cape Verde equalized eight minutes after the break as half-time substitute Garry Rodrigues stylishly flicked home.
At the last Nations Cup, four points were good enough to reach the last 16, just as it was for teams at both the 2016 and 2020 European Championships.
