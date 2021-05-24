Football
Cameroon beats Burkina Faso in penalty shootout
February 6, 2022 12:05 pm
[Source: Africa Cup of Nations/Twitter]
Cameroon fought back from 3-nil down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Levelled at 3-all, the game had to settle for a penalty shootout with Cameroon converting all five of their spot-kicks to win 5-3.
Burkina Faso was in a healthy majority for the majority of the match before Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.
🎥 𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐋𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐒: 🇧🇫 (3) 3-3 (5) 🇨🇲#TeamCameroon recovered from a three-goal deficit to clinch an entertaining victory on penalties against #TeamBurkinaFaso.#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #BFACMR | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/fyThz4LEUb
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 6, 2022
The final of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off tomorrow morning between Egypt and Senegal.
🥅 Penalty kick = Bronze medal. 🥉
That’s definitely the most precious penalty Ambroise Oyongo has scored! 🤩#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/WyXNZbHKcs
— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 5, 2022
[Source: BBC Sport]