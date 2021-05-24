Cameroon beats Burkina Faso in penalty shootout

Cameroon fought back from 3-nil down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Levelled at 3-all, the game had to settle for a penalty shootout with Cameroon converting all five of their spot-kicks to win 5-3.

Burkina Faso was in a healthy majority for the majority of the match before Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.

The final of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off tomorrow morning between Egypt and Senegal.

🥅 Penalty kick = Bronze medal. 🥉 That’s definitely the most precious penalty Ambroise Oyongo has scored! 🤩#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/WyXNZbHKcs — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) February 5, 2022

[Source: BBC Sport]