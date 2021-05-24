Home

Football

Cameroon beats Burkina Faso in penalty shootout

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 6, 2022 12:05 pm
[Source: Africa Cup of Nations/Twitter]

Cameroon fought back from 3-nil down to beat Burkina Faso on penalties to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Levelled at 3-all, the game had to settle for a penalty shootout with Cameroon converting all five of their spot-kicks to win 5-3.

Burkina Faso was in a healthy majority for the majority of the match before Cameroon hit back through Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.

The final of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off tomorrow morning between Egypt and Senegal.

[Source: BBC Sport]

