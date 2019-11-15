Home

Busy year ahead for Fiji FA

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 27, 2020 4:53 pm

2021 is expected to be a busy calendar year for the Fiji Football Association.

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, Fiji FA managed to wrap up the year with the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

There’s was no football action for four months due to the restrictions and Fiji FA also saw a reduction in its sponsorship.

Article continues after advertisement

The association suffered heavily but Fiji FA completed its competitions without reducing the prize money and payment to teams.

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they will have to keep their options open if the borders do open.

‘Likewise, 2021 will be a very busy year should the borders open we got heaps of international competitions coming the way we are trying to ensure that our local competition doesn’t suffer’.

One of the international tournaments Fiji could host next here is the OFC Nations Cup which is also a qualifier for the Qatar World Cup.

