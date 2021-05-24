Home

Burnley holds Man United to a draw

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 10:23 am
[Source: BBC Sports]

Manchester United tumbled out of the Premier League’s top four after a 1-all draw with Burnley.

Jay Rodriguez’s first goal in 50 league games earned bottom club Burnley a precious point.

For the second game running, United dominated the play and had most of the chances, with Paul Pogba putting them ahead with his first goal of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

In contrast, Burnley made the most of their brief spell at the start of the second period, as Rodriguez ran onto Wout Weghorst’s through-ball to score his 100th career league goal.

In other matches, Newcastle thrashed Everton 3-1 and West Ham defeated Watford 1-0.

 

