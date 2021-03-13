Home

Burnley hold Arsenal to a 1-all draw

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 7, 2021 8:00 am

Burnley put on some heroic defending in the Premier League last night to hold Arsenal to a 1-all draw.

Amid a dramatic late onslaught, Granit Xhaka’s error ultimately cost the Gunners after his errant pass struck Chris Wood for a bizarre equalizer to cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener.

Arsenal piled on relentless pressure in the closing stages but it was not enough to give them the win.

Article continues after advertisement

A fifth successive home draw inches 15th-placed Burnley seven points clear of the Premier League bottom three.

Arsenal remains in 10th position with their hopes of a late push for European qualification hindered by two dropped points.

[Source: BBC]

